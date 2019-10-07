REEDSPORT — Former President Theodore Roosevelt will come to life and speak in Reedsport Thursday, Oct. 10, during Teddy Roosevelt's Oregon Roadshow, a recreationist performance by Joe Wiegand done at schools and museums around the state with the Oregon Historical Society.
"Roosevelt" will speak at the Umpqua Discovery Center at noon. The event is free and open to the public.
After his visit to the Discovery Center, "Roosevelt" will travel to Coos Bay to speak at the Coos History Museum for the Night at the Museum with Teddy Roosevelt fundraiser, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the fundraiser event cost $100 for members and $125 for non-members. On Oct. 11, 'Roosevelt' will also visit Marshfield High School in Coos Bay to talk to students.
Wiegand is considered by many to be the world's best Roosevelt reprisor. According to OHS, Wiegand has an unparalleled grasp of Roosevelt history, as well as a resemblance to the man himself. A press release from OHS states his acting style and knowledge of the personal anecdotes of the former president's life can give the impression people are really in Roosevelt's presence.
You have free articles remaining.
"I have personally seen "Teddy" perform more than 75 times, yet each time I am blown away by his energy and how he truly embodies our 26th president," said OHS Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk in a press release. "OHS is thrilled to again partner with Wells Fargo to bring this educational experience to schools and historical organizations throughout the region."
The Roadshow was originally done in 2012, sponsored by Wells Fargo and OHS. The tour was such a success that OHS decided to make it an annual event. To date, Wiegand has traveled over 5,000 miles and performed as Roosevelt in every corner of Oregon for people of all ages.
"I'm delighted to work with the Oregon Historical Society to bring history to life for the good people of Oregon," said Wiegand. "I'm honored to represent Theodore Roosevelt's life and service in the terrific outreach programs of the Oregon Historical Society."
The recreationist also noted how Roosevelt's legacy is still present around the state. He recalled how the former president created Crater Lakes National Park, as well as several bird sanctuaries and wildlife refuges all across Oregon.