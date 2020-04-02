REEDSPORT — While businesses across the South Coast have been instructed to close, along with state and county parks, to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, some golf courses are staying open during the shutdown.
Forest Hills Country Club, in Reedsport, is still open for business as normal. According to Dick Dorn, the club’s PGA head professional, the club’s staff is making sure everything is cleaned often and customers, as well as staff, are asked to observe social distancing practices.
“We want our golf course to remain available, for as long as possible, as one of the few recreational activities in our area that has not been outright banned or closed at this time,” states the Forest Hills board. “We are doing our part to adhere to social distancing and sanitizing measures, and we ask that our patrons do the same.”
In an April 1 update on the club’s Facebook page, the board clarified the practices they had implemented. They have set up a table to maintain 15 feet of social distancing between customers and the attendant. When customers make a payment, they must leave the money on the table and leave the building. The customer’s card, or change, will be left on the table to be picked up.
The club’s staff is also frequently cleaning and sanitizing commonly touched surfaces, like doors, phones, keyboards, counters, and restrooms, as well as the handles, steering wheels, gear shifters, cup holders, and seats of golf carts.
The driving range has also been closed and the Practice Green flags have been removed.
The board also asks that customers practice their own precautions as well. They encourage people to maintain social distancing at all times, don’t shake hands with a play partner, and consider wearing gloves on both hands. They also ask that players leave the flag in the hole while putting and carry their own bags and possessions.
Though businesses were asked to close to promote social distancing, people are still allowed to go outside so long as they take precautions. People are asked to maintain a six-foot distance between people who are not immediate family members.
“Stay healthy,” said the Forest Hills board. “And whether you golf or not, don’t be afraid to get outside. ‘Stay at home’ doesn’t have to mean stay in the home.”
Precautions against potentially spreading viruses are also encouraged. This includes coughing or sneezing into the elbow, or into a tissue and immediately disposing of it; washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol; and not going outside if a person feels sick, especially if they have symptoms common to the coronavirus.
