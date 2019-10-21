REEDSPORT — It’s that time of year when we begin to see influenza outbreaks in Reedsport and across the nation.
So far, the incidence in the nation is low, with 3.4 percent of respiratory illnesses tested for influenza coming back with positive flu swabs. Last week, the reported influenza prevalence was mostly in Louisiana, California, Kentucky and Nevada. There were sporadic reported cases in most other states including Oregon. The average of respiratory illnesses in Oregon testing positive for influenza was about 1 percent, with most cases being the influenza A strain. We usually see two types of influenzas — A and B, which present slightly different but can be teased apart by an influenza swab.
Given that our prevalence in Oregon is below the national average, let’s keep it that way by taking measures to prevent influenza outbreaks in our area. There are a few important measures we can take to do so: vaccinate against influenza — vaccines are here — and be courteous by not going out in public if you get influenza.
The flu vaccine prevents influenza by giving you a killed virus, and causing your immune system to make antibodies against it. The researchers who develop the vaccines each year use data from the previous year to try and give you an inactivated form of the virus that is most likely to infect our communities. The best time of year to get the vaccination is by the end of October. It takes about 2 weeks for your body to generate an immune response, so don’t wait too long. The vaccine will not infect you, as the virus is inactivate or dead, but you may experience an immune response with soreness, redness and tenderness in the area of the vaccine administration. You may even get a low grade fever, headache and bodyaches as your immune system is working hard to generate an immune response, but this is not actual influenza.
Can I still get the flu even if I vaccinate? Yes, and there are a few reasons why.
- The flu vaccine does not prevent you from getting sick from other illnesses or other viruses like the common cold. Rhinovirus is another virus that can cause symptoms like the flu that the flu vaccine won't prevent.
- It takes 2 weeks for your body to build an immune response so you can still get sick from the flu during this period.
- If the flu virus you encounter is very different from the strains that you were vaccinated for, you can get sick from it.
- For some people, flu vaccine produces a weaker or shorter immune response and they can get sick from the flu. It's important to protect our loved ones who have weaker immune systems by vaccinating ourselves and prevent the flu from spreading.
It's also important to remember that even if you get the flu, flu vaccines can reduce serious, life threatening complications and hospitalizations.
Is it better to get the flu than the flu vaccine to build my immune system?
No. Unfortunately, the flu virus can cause serious, life-threatening complications that may lead to hospitalizations and even death. If you get the flu, it also puts loved ones around you and your community at risk especially if they have conditions that puts them at higher risk for serious complications.
Who is more at risk for serious complications from the flu?
Here is a small list of people in your community that are at risk and we need to protect by getting vaccinated to stop the spread of the flu virus:
- Young children less than 2 years old
You have free articles remaining.
- Adults over 65 years old
- Pregnant women
- People with lung diseases like asthma or COPD
- People who have had heart attacks and strokes
- People with cancer
- People on steroid therapy that suppresses their immune system
- People with other serious chronic illnesses
Is it worth getting vaccinated every year?
Yes, it's important to get vaccinated every year because the immune response in our body from the flu vaccine can only last a few months. The flu virus changes every year too.
Vaccines sites in Reedsport include:
Dunes Family Health Care patients -- Flu clinic -- call and schedule yourself today 541-271-2163
Reedsport Medical Clinic patients -- Flu clinic -- call and schedule at 541-271-2119
LUH Walk In Clinic -- 541-271-6309
5th Annual LUH Health Fair on October 25th at the Senior Center from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.