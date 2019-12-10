The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to come out and enjoy the outdoors on New Year's Day for the annual First Day Hikes.
There will be 37 hikes through 31 parks around the state. Each hike will be led by a park ranger or volunteer who will share stories about the park's history, geology, wildlife, and plants. The hikes are free and day-use parking fees will be waived at participating parks.
Hikers can register for hikes online at bit.ly/ParkStoreEvent. Registration is not required, but it is encouraged to help park staff prepare and so participants can be notified if the details of their preferred hike change.
OPRD advises participants to plan for weather, dressing in layers, wearing sturdy shoes, and bringing water. They also encourage bringing binoculars for wildlife viewing.
The First Day Hikes event has been sponsored by OPRD since 2012 as part of a national event organized by America's State Parks. More information about specific hikes can be found at bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents.
Hikes will be held at the following parks around the state:
PORTLAND
- L.L. Stub Stewart State Park: 10 a.m., meet at Clayhill horse staging area.
- Milo McIver State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the Maple Ridge Trailhead in the Lower Boat Launch parking lot.
- Tryon Creek State Park: 9 a.m., meet at the nature center.
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE
- Deschutes River State Recreation Area: 9 a.m., meet at Oregon Trail kiosk.
- Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail: 1 p.m., meet at the Mark O. Hatfield East trailhead in the Mossier Twin Tunnels parking lot.
WILLAMETTE VALLEY/CASCADES
- Champoeg State Heritage Area: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at the visitor center.
- Dexter State Recreation Site: 9 a.m., meet at the Dexter Disc Golf course.
- Elijah Bristow State Park: noon, meet at the equestrian parking area for horse riding (bring your own horse.)
- Silver Falls State Park: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., meet at South Falls Lodge porch.
- Willamette Mission State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the Wheatland Ferry.
COAST
- Bullards Beach State Park: 1 p.m., meet at the meeting hall.
- Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint: noon, meet in the Cape Meares parking lot.
- Crissey Field State Recreation Site: 11 a.m., meet at the welcome center.
- Fort Stevens State Park: 10 a.m., meet in the Battery Russell parking lot.
- Humbug Mountain State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the Humbug Mountain trailhead.
- Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park: 10 a.m., meet in the group camp parking lot.
- Oswald West State Park: 8 a.m., meet at the Cape Falcon trailhead.
- Seal Rock State Recreation Site: 9:30 a.m., meet in the Seal Rock parking lot.
- Umpqua Lighthouse State Park: 1 p.m., meet at Lake Marie Day-use area.
- William M. Tugman State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the Eel Lake boat ramp.
SOUTHERN OREGON
- Collier Memorial State Park: 9 a.m., meet at the Logging Museum.
- Golden State Heritage Site: 1 p.m., meet in the Historic Church.
- Illinois River Forks State Park: 9:30 a.m., meet in the Seal Rock parking lot.
- Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area: 9 a.m., meet at the group camp.
- TouVelle State Park: 11 a.m., meet at the day-use area.
- Valley of the Rogue State Park: 1 p.m., meet at the amphitheater. 1 p.m., meet at Del Rio Vineyards (bring your own bike.) 1 p.m., meet at Rogue River Bridge in the city of Rogue River (bring your own bike.)
EASTERN/CENTRAL OREGON
- Cottonwood Canyon State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the experience center.
- Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area: 11 a.m., meet at the interpretive kiosk (bring your own snowshoes).
- LaPine State Park: 11 a.m., meet at the meeting hall in the south loop.
- Smith Rock State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the welcome center.
- Wallowa Lake State Park: 10 a.m., meet in the Group Camp A parking lot.