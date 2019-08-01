DOUGLAS COUNTY — Firefighters continued to make progress with fire containment up to 30 percent.
Burnout operations along the northwest and south edge of the fire were successful. The southeast edge of the fire is currently 100% lined with fire hose with ongoing hazard tree removal and patrols monitoring for spot fires.
The fire increased 492 acres to 13,070 acres, mainly due to burnout operations to improve containment lines.
Firefighters have utilized 23 miles of fire hose to date, with that amount expected to grow to 36 miles by the end of the day.
Crews will continue to secure and improve lines around the perimeter throughout Thursday, while evaluating unburned pockets within the fire area before expected warmer, drier weather arrives this weekend. Patrols continue to monitor for spot fires while maintaining protection for structures and I-5.
A community meeting to provide information on the fire and regional smoke impacts will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the North Valley High School, 6741 Monument Drive, Grants Pass, OR 97526.
Cooperators assisting partner agencies: Oregon Department of Forestry, Douglas Forest Protective Association and BLM on the fire include the U.S. Forest Service, Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Roseburg Resources, Silver Butte Resources, Lone Rock Timber, Williams Pipeline, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Oregon Departmenty of Transportation.
Douglas County structure protection task forces were released yesterday, with structure protection responsibilities turned back to Glendale and Azalea rural fire departments.