REEDSPORT — Country Media Inc., parent organization of The Umpqua Post and its sister newspapers in Coos Bay and Bandon, announced last week that this will be the final edition of Reedport’s weekly newspaper.
Publisher Ben Kenfield said the severe economic downturn stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the company to discontinue publishing The Umpqua Post.
In addition, The World in Coos Bay now is publishing a print edition twice each week rather than five days, although the newspaper will continue a daily electronic newspaper on its website.
No changes are planned for the weekly Bandon Western World, said Kenfield.
“Our business customers are coping as best they can with this terrible economy,” he said, “with nearly all of them severely cutting back their advertising in our newspapers. Since ads account for some 85% of our total revenue, we’re hard-hit as well.”
Kenfield said The Umpqua Post’s current subscribers will receive a refund over the coming weeks.
Oregon-based Country Media purchased the three newspapers from Lee Enterprises on Feb. 1, just as the pandemic set in.
Questions or comments can be directed to bkenfield@countrymedia.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In