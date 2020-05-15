WINCHESTER BAY — A Reedsport man was declared deceased at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Winchester Bay on Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash on Salmon Harbor Drive near Lighthouse Road at 12:39 pm on May 14.
Deputies and emergency responders located the vehicle over the embankment, partially in the surf. The driver, 76-year-old Donald Earl Withrow was declared deceased at the scene.
Deputies determined Withrow's vehicle, a 2011 Kia Sport, left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled once before coming to rest.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Reedsport Police Department, Reedsport Fire Department, Winchester Bay Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard — Umpqua Station.
