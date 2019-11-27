REEDSPORT — On Monday, Nov. 25, at 8:20 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel received a report of a possible single vehicle fatal traffic crash on State Highway 38 at approximately milepost 16.
The crash scene investigation found Allison Morgan, 38, of Reedsport, was driving a 1997 Toyota Tercel when Morgan failed to negotiate a turn. The vehicle crossed over the oncoming west bound lane, drove off the roadway and collided with a large oak tree head-on.
Morgan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Witnesses estimated the Toyota Tercel was traveling in excess of 60 mph when it collided with the tree about a mile west of the Scottsburg Bridge.
Oregon State Police were assisted by Reedsport Police, Scottsburg Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Douglas County Medical Examiner.