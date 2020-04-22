REEDSPORT – The Coos Forest Protective Association has issued a warning to the public that current conditions are drier than normal.
On Sunday, the CFPA responded to a fire three miles northeast of Reedsport in the Otter Creek area. Firefighters from CFPA and Gardiner RFD were able to stop the fire at burning 0.7 acres.
The cause of the fire was cited as an escaped debris burn.
The CFPA advises residents to avoid debris burning as much as possible at this time. They offer the following guidelines to follow if residents are going to burn:
• Have someone watching the fire at all times while it’s burning.
• Have water and tools immediately available.
• Don’t burn during windy conditions.
• Have a safe clearing around the burn piles.
For more information on fire prevention, contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789 or visit www.coosfpa.net or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
