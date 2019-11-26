ELKTON — The Elkton schools were placed on a lock-out, Nov. 20, as law enforcement searched for a person of interest.
There was no direct or imminent threat to anyone on campus, but out of an abundance of caution the Elkton School District decided to initiate a lock-out around 1 p.m. until an all clear was received from law enforcement. The lock-out was lifted at about 2:20 p.m. after the all clear was given. No one was harmed in the process, and the students' class schedule was not disrupted.
Several methods of communication were implemented to spread word of the incident to families and community members. The district used their Flash Alert system, Facebook, and the school website.
During a lock-out, the school's perimeter is secured. Nobody is allowed on or off the campus with faculty and staff locked in rooms except for normal passing times.