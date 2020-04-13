ROSEBURG — Last week, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s veterinarians confirmed the presence of elk hoof disease for the first time in Douglas County.
The disease, also known as Treponeme Associated Hoof Disease, causes limping and lame elk.
“It’s basically a deeply invasive bacterial infection of the hooves,” Julia Burco with ODFW said. “It causes them to be really painful, and get overgrown, and sometimes they sluff off. It is a pretty painful thing for the elk."
A hunter harvested an adult cow elk seen limping in the Indigo Unit east of Sutherlin that tested positive for Elk Hoof Disease. Two more elk from this herd that had also been observed limping are currently being tested and another elk from north of Oakland tested positive for TAHD.
“These Douglas County cases are a bit of a surprise because it looks like it took a bit of a jump. We also got a confirmation in Lane County, so it’s also there. My suspicion based on some pictures I received from Douglas County was that there were actually cases a year ago,” Burco said.
The disease began in elk herds in Washington, with the first documented case in Oregon showing up in 2013.
“It started in the early 2000s up in Washington, so it’s kind of gradually trickled its way down here. In Oregon, it more started in the northwest corner, and that’s where stayed for a while, but it’s really made some leaps and bound in terms of distribution in Oregon,” Burco said.
It is still unknown how the disease is spread but it is believed to transfer in moist soil via the hooves of infected elk and potentially other wildlife or domestic livestock. Although cattle and sheep have been diagnosed with similar disease syndromes caused by the same family of bacteria, transmission between elk and these animals has not been documented.
The meat of elk with TAHD is safe to eat as the bacteria does not infect the meat or organs of the animal. However, it is still important to follow proper meat handling guidelines.
“Hunters can still harvest the meat. Sometimes if an elk has this disease they’re not going to be in as great of body condition, so there may not be as much meat, but it’s still edible and totally safe,” Burco said.
ODFW is asking the public to use an online form to report limping elk or those with visibly abnormal hooves or call our Wildlife Health Lab at 1-866-968-2600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In