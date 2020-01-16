WINCHESTER BAY — Brandon Venderploeg was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison and two years of supervised release for assaulting his then-girlfriend aboard a commercial fishing vessel in August 2018.
On Sept. 30, 2019, Venderploeg pleaded guilty to assault within the maritime jurisdiction of the United States and operating a commercial vessel under the influence of alcohol. As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to pay restitution in full to his victim as ordered by the court. A restitution hearing will be held at a later date.
According to court documents, members of the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched in response to a situation at sea involving a woman who had reportedly been assaulted by her boyfriend on a commercial fishing boat. A coast guard located the vessel 17 nautical miles off the Oregon Coast and two crew members went aboard to make contact with Venderploeg and the victim.
The victim said Venderploeg assaulted her on several occasions since they left Winchester Bay. She specifically reported Venderploeg held her down, repeatedly punched her in the face, head-butted her in the nose, and slammed her head on a tool box. Her injuries included a three-inch laceration to her right cheek, a depressed nasal fracture, multiple contusions to her knees and arms, and a cervical strain.
The Coast Guard crew conducted an investigation, sweeping the vessel. They immediately noted a strong smell of alcohol from Venderploeg, who admitted to drinking. Venderploeg registered a blood alcohol level of .183, which exceeds the intoxicated BAC of .04 for operating commercial vessels.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard Invesgiative Service and prosecuted by Gavin W. Bruce, assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.