REEDSPORT — Driftwood Farms Yarn and Candle Co. recently made the transition from an online presence to storefront, opening a location in downtown Reedsport.
Driftwood Farms Yarn and Candle Co. is located at 485 Fir Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store sells natural-fiber yarns and 100 percent soy wax candles. According to Kimberly Miller, one of the co-owners of the company, the big difference between their yarn and the kind available at stores like Walmart is that they use almost exclusively natural fibers. They do not carry acrylic or anything artificial.
"The only fiber that we have that isn't 100 percent natural is a little bit of nylon for reinforcement," Miller said. "Everything else is a natural product, it's either wool, alpaca, cotton, some bamboo, things like that."
The candles sold at Driftwood Farms do not have dyes in them and the soy wax gives them a cleaner burn. Miller said paraffin waxes common in other candles put out a soot when burned, but soy wax doesn't. She added that people can develop a sensitivity of paraffin wax candles. The candles are also sold in entirely recyclable containers, and every part of it can be reused.
Driftwood Farms is owned by Miller and her daughter Jessica Schrag. Miller said she's a knitter and Schrag loves to crochet. They had been looking for good quality yarn in the area, but couldn't find any outside of Bandon. As a result, they decided to try dying their own from some mill-run wool.
"We dyed it, thought it was fun, so then we got some better wool, dyed that and it's turned into this," Miller said. "We were looking for a product that we wanted to use."
Miller said she was also looking for fun colors of yarn to make things for her grandchildren. Everything she found was pastel pinks and blues, lime green, or other generic colors, though, and not the bright, jewel-toned colors she wanted. They decided dying their own was a way to ensure they got what they wanted.
Selling their products began with an anti-bullying campaign. A group was asking yarn dyers to sell their yarn and put the money to something important to them. Miller and Schrag decided to put some yarn up for sale then began selling more and more. Now they do farmers markets, they have regular customers who come to them, and a yarn shop in Bandon carries their products.
Driftwood Farms' reach has gone far, sending their products around the United States and even to Europe. Miller recalled they've sent yarn to The Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.
"It's kinda fun, to find out everywhere the yarn's gone," she said, adding that people come to the area for vacation and contact them to stock up on yarn to take home. "It's fun to meet people, it's fun to find out what they're making."
The candles were added after Schrag was given candle-making supplies when someone decided to stop making them. Schrag had fun making candles and was making them for another person, so they decided to add them to their store. Miller estimated the candles make up about 30 percent of their business.
The actual store opened for Reedsport's centennial birthday. Driftwood Farms itself, however, has been in business for approximately a year and a half. They are still getting everything settled and organized, but the community response has been positive and exciting.
Miller and Shrag plan to go beyond just selling yarn and candles. Miller said they invite the community to visit the shop to work on or discuss a project, or just to hang out. She said they also plan to start holding events and classes, where people can work on projects in a social environment or have a movie night. She added that groups working on projects, but not using their yarn, would still be welcome.
"We'll have our class schedule up really soon," Miller said. "Hopefully we'll start our classes end of September, first part of October."
She said they also plan to add a kitchen for dying yarn and making candles in house.
"Right now, we do all of the dying of the yarn in my house, and Jess dyes all the fiber at her house and she makes all the candles at her house," Miller said. "So we're hoping to move all of that to the kitchen in the back."
Driftwood Farms' Etsy shop is closed for the time being. Miller said they want to focus on getting the store running and plan to open a website once their distributorship is set up. They can also be found at the Coos Bay Farmers Market on Wednesdays or on Facebook by searching for Driftwood Farms Yarn and Candle Co.