DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has announced that the U.S. Department of the Interior released more than $28.4 million in payments to 18 counties in western Oregon as a part of the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) and Community Self-Determination Act extension. The much needed funding will go directly to these counties to fund vital county services. Douglas County is the largest recipient of the SRS funding, and is set to receive $7,076,895.82 from the O&C portion of the act.
The extension of the SRS funding is critical to Douglas County residents, as it provides for vital services that otherwise would not be funded. The SRS funding allocation is the direct result of the work of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners when they engage in face-to-face meetings with federal delegates during their visits to Washington D.C.
"It is important to understand that without these visits and meetings, and their concerted efforts to educate and discuss O&C timber and other crucial issues with our leaders at the national level, these dollars would not be coming back to our communities," stated a press release from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Tim Freeman was quoted in the recent BLM press release stating, “Receipt of the SRS 2019 payment to the O&C Counties is very welcome funding for counties struggling financially with the COVID-19 national emergency.”
"The ability of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to swiftly respond, organize and fund the current COVID-19 emergency crisis is also a by-product of the work they do in Washington D.C., in communicating with our federal delegates about the vital importance and significance of O&C timber receipts," the release stated.
The 1937 O&C Act requires 50% of receipts collected from the sale of timber on O&C lands to be distributed among 18 counties in western Oregon. The payments follow a formula established by the June 9, 1916 Chamberlain-Ferris Act, the O&C Act requires timber receipts to be shared with western Oregon counties, and will continue to remain in effect following the expiration of the SRS and Community Self-Determination Act. The O&C Lands lie in a checkerboard pattern through 18 counties of western Oregon.
