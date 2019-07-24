DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Sunday July 7, the Douglas County landfill experienced a "low-level cover fire," prompting the Douglas County Solid Waste Department to remind residents about the dangers of tossing flammable or hot items in the trash.
In a press release from DCSWD, fires in landfills can be dangerous both for communities and local wildlife with the potential of wildfires. Other dangers come from fumes released by some products, either naturally or while burning. Douglas County officials wanted to warn residents of some of the more common materials that can cause fires if not properly disposed of.
Batteries, as well as most cell phones, and other electronics like TVs and computers, can be recycled or safely disposed of at participating electronics stores and phone service providers. Electronics with lithium-ion batteries can also be disposed of at the Lane County Hazardous Waste Collection Center in Eugene.
Charcoal briquettes, coals an ashes the lid and vents of the barbecue or stove should be for 48 hours to cut off oxygen. Once everything has completely cooled, place the ash in a non-combustible plastic container for disposal.
The landfill and transfer stations will accept empty propane tanks if the valves have been removed. Many retailers that sell propane also have take back and recycle programs for tanks.
Used fireworks should be soaked in a bucket of water overnight, then wrapped in plastic and placed in a non-combustible plastic bin before disposal. Unused fireworks should not be thrown away with regular garbage.
Anything explosive or potentially radioactive, as well as lighters, oil and chemicals, should not be disposed of with regular trash. Residents must contact a hazardous waste collection center for disposal instructions.
DCSWD also issued a friendly reminder that smoking is not permitted within the gates of the landfill or any transfer stations. Residents are also asked not to flick used cigarette butts or ash into the bins.
The fire is still being investigated. It burned approximately a quarter acre of garbage near the top of the landfill where fire crews quickly contained it and kept it from spreading to the hillsides. The DCSWD press release stated it was likely caused by a lithium-ion battery. The release added that such batteries have caused fires at other landfills across Oregon.
“We are asking citizens to take a little extra time to properly dispose of flammable and hot waste items before they place them in a garbage can or dispose of them at a transfer station,” said Scott Adams, Douglas County public works director, in a press release. “It is extremely dangerous for our solid waste staff, as well as fire crews to fight fires at a landfill. Between navigating the steep terrain with fire equipment, enduring the extreme heat caused by combustible materials and avoiding potentially toxic fumes, there is a huge safety risk.”