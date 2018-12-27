DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in a DUII High Visibility Enforcement event on New Year’s Eve.
The increased patrols will be funded using a DUII enforcement grant from Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association. The High Visibility Enforcement event goal is to heighten patrol on days or weekends commonly associated with drinking and driving. The Sheriff’s Office hopes to prevent deaths, injuries and property damage caused by DUII drivers by removing them from the roadways.
If you suspect driving is under the influence, report them by calling 911.