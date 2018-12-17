ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information as to the whereabouts of a missing woman from of Roseburg.
Linda Rene Smith, 60, was reported as a missing person to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office by her roommate Tuesday, Dec. 11. At that time, a deputy took a report and entered Smith into a national law enforcement database as missing. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.
It is reported Smith left her home in the Green District in a white panel van with an unknown license plate Saturday, Dec. 8 around 3 p.m. with a male companion. Smith had informed her roommate that she would be gone for a few days, but has not yet returned and has not been heard from.
Smith is described as 5 foot, 5 inches, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Smith are asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 referencing case number 18-5499.