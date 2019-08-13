ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing Roseburg man and his 2-year-old daughter.
Sean Michael Moss, 29, and his daughter Madison Moss were reported missing Monday at 10:18 a.m. They were last seen by Moss' co-worker on Friday evening. Family members were expecting Sean and Madison to attend the Douglas County Fair on Saturday but they did't arrive.
Sean drives a dark green Chevy Trailblazer with front-end damage on the right side of the bumper; Oregon license plate 549DBU.
Sean is 5 foot, 9 inches, 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has scars from his chin to his waistline. He has a full back tattoo and a tattoo that says "Lilly" on his left arm.
Madison is described as 3 foot, 25 pounds with curly brown hair. She has one green and one hazel eye.
If you have any information, contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.