WINCHESTER BAY -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released its statistics on enforcement contacts during Dunefest weekend.
During Dunefest, from July 23 to July 28, deputies worked a total of 83 hours of DUI enforcement grants with funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Deputies responded to only three injury crashes during the weekend. There were also six speeding citations, four citations for driving with a suspended or revoked license or insurance, eight equipment violations, 10 citations for minors in possession of alcohol, 23 citations for other violations, and 196 warnings. Other actions included 18 arrests, six DUI arrests and one felony arrest.