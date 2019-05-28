DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detective Lieutenant Chris Merrifield is hanging up his badge Friday after 25 years of service to the county.
Merrifield began his career with the Sheriff's Office in 1994 when he was hired as a deputy. In 1999 he was selected as a street crimes investigator. In 2002, he was promoted to detective and worked in that position until 2004 when he transferred back to the patrol division as a corporal. In 2006, he was promoted to sergeant and assigned to supervise the South County Patrol Office. He then transferred to DINT in 2007, where he served a year as the sergeant of the narcotics team. In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. During his tenure as a lieutenant, he commanded both the patrol division and the detective division. He has also been serving as lieutenant of the hostage negotiation team.
"Lieutenant Merrifield's steadfast dedication to justice and to the communities we serve will be missed," said Sheriff John Hanlin. "He has been a valued member of this agency and has contributed greatly to the agency's success. We wish him well in retirement."
Merrifield will be replaced by Sergeant Kelley Bean, who will be promoted to Detective Lieutenant on June 3.