ROSEBURG — On Dec. 8, Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a suspect after taking several reports of mail theft and packages being taken from residences.
While investigating the thefts, a deputy received a report of a female subject who was looking through mailboxes near Doerner Road. The deputy made contact with Kayla Lee Alamprese of Roseburg, finding her in possession of stolen mail and other items. Alamprese was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on 13 counts of mail theft.
With the holidays right around the corner, the DCSO offered some crime prevention tips:
You have free articles remaining.
Consider getting a locking mailbox or renting a post office box. Check the mail daily. When traveling for several days, ask the postal service to hold the mail. Monitor tracking on shipped items so it's known when packages are delivered. Ask a trusted neighbor to watch for delivery of packages and to hold them while away. Have items delivered to a workplace or a trusted neighbor. Opt to pick up the package at a store. Require a signature be provided for delivery. Call the police if suspicious vehicles seem to be patrolling the neighborhood or following delivery trucks and provide a description and license plate number. Install surveillance cameras around the home. When sending packages, let the recipient know so they can keep an eye out for it.
"Following these simple tips can substantially reduce the risk that you will become a victim this holiday season," states the DCSO in an email.