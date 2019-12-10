ROSEBURG — On Dec. 2, the Douglas County 911 Center received a call from a male who reported hearing a woman on his walkie talkie radio saying she had been shot by a male and needed medical attention.
Multiple emergency services were dispatched to the area to search for the victim. The caller said the female was hysterical and could not provide an accurate location. During the investigation, deputies asked area residents to call if they witness any disturbances.
"If this incident was fabricated, those involved can be held criminally liable," said Sgt. Brad O'Dell.
A false claim could face arrest for disorderly conduct or initiating a false report.
Anyone with information on the identity of the female or information about the incident is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4471 and reference incident 1912020287.