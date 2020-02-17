DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Senior Volunteers were recognized for the countless hours of work they do in their communities at an awards luncheon at the Winston Community Center on Feb. 12.
The luncheon honored volunteers from the Douglas County Senior Nutritional Services Program, which includes Meals on Wheels & Dining sites in Sutherlin, Glendale, Winston, Glide, Yoncalla and Riddle. Douglas County Senior Services will host a special awards recognition luncheon for volunteers from the Reedsport area program in the spring.
During the luncheon, volunteers were treated to a vocal performance by the Umpqua Singers and a luau-inspired meal, including a dessert. Commissioner Tom Kress was a special guest, thanking the volunteers and expressing his sincere appreciation for the work the volunteers do. He was joined by Commissioners Tom Freeman and Chris Boice, who helped serve meals to everyone.
This year, Douglas County Senior Nutritional Services Program served 72,000 meals at seven congregate sites in Douglas County. The volunteers also donated 18,977 hours of service last year.
"We could not do what we do for seniors if it was not for all of you," said Jeanne Wright, Douglas County Senior Services director. "This program is vitally important for our seniors. For many of the seniors we visit, you are a ray of beautiful sunshine, and in some cases the only sunshine they see all week."
For more information on how to volunteer for these programs, and other local programs for seniors, contact DCSS at 541-440-3677 or email seniors@co.douglas.or.us.