DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking dedicated members of the community willing to volunteer their time to the Douglas County Search and Rescue Division.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking individuals capable of physical tasks ranging from wilderness searching to technical rope rescues, to those willing to help prepare meals for search crews or people who want to help maintain equipment for searchers in the field. The Sheriff's Office will provide training at no cost.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue unit is comprised of members of the community from age 14 to members who are retired.
If you are interested in joining, contact 541-440-4498 or jvappleg@co.douglas.or.us.