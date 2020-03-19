DOUGLAS COUNTY – In light of the COVID-19 crisis, while schools and other services are closed, the Douglas County Parks Department is temporarily suspending the $4 per day usage fee for all Douglas County Parks, effective March 19.
The suspension will remain in effect until April 28, though it may be extended if the current restrictions continue. At this time, DCPD plans to keep all parks and campgrounds open to the public.
They note that getting outdoors is a healthy way to reduce stress and provides an open environment for people to play, explore nature, and get out of the house. Parks are also a “valuable resource” for recreating on trails, dunes, fishing, camping, picnics, and using playgrounds.
“The County encourages residents to get some fresh air, exercise and enjoy the sunshine in your local parks during this challenging time,” states DCPD in their announcement. “Many outdoor activities allow for appropriate social distancing as recommended by local, state and federal health officials in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
DCPD reminds area residents that, when visiting parks or public areas, they should keep the health guidelines and recommendations in mind and maintain a distance of six feet between people.
Douglas County Parks Department employees are regularly cleaning and disinfecting park facilities. However, they add that residents should also take precautions to wash or sanitize hands, and wipe down commonly touched surfaces with disinfectant wipes as needed. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own disinfectant and hand sanitizing supplies when visiting parks.
Anyone with symptoms of sickness is encouraged to stay home and avoid public places. For more information on COVID-19 and recommended safety measures, visit the websites for the Douglas Public Health Network, Oregon Health Authority, Center for Disease Control, and World Health Organization.
