DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Parks Department will be hosting round two in the series of open house events discussing the redevelopment planning for the Umpqua Dunes RV Park in Winchester Bay. There will be an open house event for coastal residents in Winchester Bay as well as an event for residents in Roseburg.
5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5: Marina Activity Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay.
5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 6: OSU Extension Service Auditorium, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
All Douglas County citizens are invited to attend. The meeting agenda can be found at www.co.douglas.or.us.