DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that effective May 1, Douglas County operated parks and RV parks will reopen to the public on a limited basis.
Despite the reopening, the commission continues to encourage residents to stay home and follow the Governor’s Executive Order #20-12, "Stay Home, Save Lives."
"However, we do understand the role our outdoor recreational sites provide in keeping our residents mentally and physically healthy," stated a press release from the Board of Commissioners' office. "Our parks do have the capacity to allow you to get out and rejuvenate, while remaining dispersed. But, be prepared, if the use restrictions are not followed, it could lead to the re-closing of our park facilities."
Upon reopening the following use restrictions will be in place:
Douglas County operated day use parks:
• Parking fees will be in place.
• Physical distancing of 6 feet will be required at all times.
• Wearing of masks is recommended.
• No groups of users. Individuals, couples or family units only.
• Be prepared. Have your own soap, hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes.
• All pavilions, gazebos and playgrounds will remain closed.
• All picnic tables and other park amenities will not be sanitized.
• Restrooms will not be sanitized, except for the following*:
- Ben Irving County Park (flush restrooms only)
- Charles V. Stanton County Park
- Chief Miwaleta County Park
- Cooper Creek County Park (flush restroom only)
- John P. Amacher County Park
- Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park (flush restroom only)
- Pass Creek County Park
- River Forks County Park
- Singleton County Park
- Scottsburg County Park
- Whistler’s Bend County Park (flush restrooms only)
*Sanitization will occur a minimum of (1) time per day. All other restrooms will be cleaned on their regular schedule.
Douglas County operated RV parks:
• Physical distancing of 6 feet will be required at all times.
• Wearing of masks is recommended.
• Be prepared. Have your own soap, hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes.
• All picnic tables and other RV park amenities will not be sanitized.
• Self-contained RV units only. No tents, etc.
• Group site will remain closed.
• Cabins and yurts will remain closed.
• Restroom/showers will be open from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. only.
• RV parks will be open only to Oregonians.
"Reminder: A good portion of your safety relies on you, since any public facility is only as clean as the last person who touched it," said the release. "Please use all our facilities with caution and at your own risk. And make sure you are following the physical distancing and limited use guidelines, so we can continue to keep our parks open."
For more information, contact Tamara Howell, emergency communications & community engagement specialist, Douglas County, 541-670-2804 or tjhowell@co.douglas.or.us.
