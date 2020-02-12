DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Commissioners issued a reminder that county government offices, and some services, will be closed Feb. 17 in recognition of President's Day.
The closure will include the government offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, Courthouse Annexes, the Douglas County Justice Building, and all external Douglas County government offices. Also included are the transfer stations, landfill, fairgrounds, and Douglas County Museum.
President's Day is observed on the third Monday of February in recognition of President George Washington's birthday of Feb. 22, 1732. The date was established in accordance with the Uniform Federal Holidays Act of 1971. While it was originally to honor Washington's birthday, the holiday has since often become an occasion honoring all presidents.