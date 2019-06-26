ROSEBURG — At 5:13 a.m. Monday, June 24, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to a reported railroad tie fire with several subjects reported running away from the area near the transient camps at the end of SE Mill Street.
The DCFD crew arrived on scene to find the entire pile of railroad ties, approximately 80 feet by 20 feet on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to its origin but remained on scene for two hours cooling the pile.
There was no damage to the railroad, but a communications line from a nearby power pole was damaged by the fire.
DCFD 2 responded with two brush rigs, one fire engine, two water tenders and one command rig. They were assisted by Douglas county sheriff’s office, Roseburg police department and Pacific power.