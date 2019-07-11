DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Wednesday at 11:27 p.m. Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to a reported railroad tie fire in the Green District, the 911 dispatched center received multiple calls saying the fire was 50 feet in the air.
The fire crew arrived on scene and reported a pile of railroad ties on fire with flames getting into the above power lines. Crews were able to contain and knock down the fire but remained on scene for several hours cooling off hot spots within the pile. Several communications lines were damaged from the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.