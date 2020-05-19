DOUGLAS COUNTY — As of 10 p.m., 32,839 votes had been recorded in Douglas County.
In the 9th District Republican State Representative race, Reedsport’s Boomer Wright picked up 99% of the 554 votes in Douglas County. In the uncontested race, Wright claimed 99% of the 6,270 votes across Douglas, Coos, Lane and Lincoln counties.
On the Democratic side of the 9th District State Representative race, Cal Mukumoto has so far recorded 68% of the 6,848 votes and leads Mark Daily. Douglas County voters followed the state trend in this race and saw 63% of the 500 voters vote for Mukumoto.
In ballot measure 20-306 — a measure to improve facilities and safety at Lane Community College — 57% of voters have voted yes through 86,749 votes. Residents in Benton, Douglas, Lane and Linn counties all voted on this measure.
Eight Douglas County voters voted on this measure with five against and three in favor.
In other Douglas County measures, 52% of voters voted against the Roseburg School District improvement plan; 54% were in favor of the Glendale School District bond; and 56% against the annexation of Canyonville into the Oregon State University extension service district.
For statewide contested races, 42% of voters voted for Republican Jo Rae Perkins for Senator while 37% voted for Paul Romero Jr.
Democrat Peter DeFazio collected 82% of the US Representative 4th District votes while Doyle Canning received 16%. Republican Alex Skarlatos had 88% pf the Douglas County votes for this position while Nelson Ijih had 11%.
In the Secretary of State race, the Democratic side was close for county voting with Mark Hass receiving 38.75% of the vote and Shemia Fagan coming in at 38.20%; Jamie Mcleod-Skinner had 21%. On the Republican Side Kim Thatcher led with 82% of the vote and Dave Stauffer had 17%.
In the presidential primary, 97% of Douglas County Republicans voted for Donald Trump while 72% of Democrats voted for Joe Biden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In