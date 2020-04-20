DOUGLAS COUNTY — As of 12 p.m. Monday, April 20, there was one new case of COVID-19 in Douglas County. One previous positive case has been reassigned by the state to a different jurisdiction as their address was out of the area, even though they tested positive in Douglas County.
With the new case and reassignment of the older positive case, this keeps the total number of positives in Douglas County at 23. Of the 23, 10 have recovered. There have been zero deaths and 710 negative tests for COVID-19 in the county. Douglas Public Health Network continues their epidemiologic investigations, identifying individuals who may have had close contact with individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 and advising quarantine. Ten of the individuals who tested positive earlier have now recovered. DPHN defines recovery as an end to all symptoms after a positive test for COVID-19.
At this time, individuals can only get a COVID-19 test through their healthcare provider. Residents must be identified by their health care provider. Information has been given to providers and clinics about how to get their patients signed up for the drive-through testing clinics. Tests are currently being processed at the Oregon State Public Health Lab and a growing number of commercial labs, like Quest and LabCorp. There are a few outpatient clinics in Douglas County offering testing at this time. Community health partners are working hard to make testing available to a wider number of people.
The first drive-through testing site was piloted in the county on March 17 and there have been 334 people tested so far in the drive-through clinics. The drive-through clinics are led by DPHN, in conjunction with partner agencies including Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Public Works, local volunteers and local health professionals.
Stay informed with the accurate information
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer and the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team have been working hard to cooperatively provide accurate and timely information and a response to Douglas County residents. Those who have questions about resources available can call the COVID-19 hotline, staffed by local volunteers at 541-464-6550.
Stay up to date on COVID-19 in Douglas County on the DPHN website at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
Oregon COVID-19 case update
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
