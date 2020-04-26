DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will be reopening the Douglas County Courthouse for public access on Monday, April 27.
The opening will incorporate very strict social distancing procedures for county employees, as well as for the visiting public, according to a press release from the Board of Commissioners. All county departments will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, April 27, with the exception of the fairgrounds and museum. Due to the current COVID-19 orders from Governor Kate Brown, the Douglas County Fairgrounds, the Douglas County Museum and the Umpqua Lighthouse Museum will remain closed.
Commissioners continue to urge citizens to follow the Governor's executive orders to "Stay Home, Save Lives."
"In order to provide a safe and healthy workplace our employees and the visiting public, we ask that you only visit the courthouse if necessary and to please stay home if you are sick," the press release stated.
Citizens are encouraged to continue to utilize the county's online, email and phone systems as their primary point of service. For citizens who need to visit and conduct business at the courthouse, they are strongly encouraged to call the office beforehand to schedule an appointment. Departmental contact information is listed on the county’s website. All citizens are asked to exercise appropriate caution personally, as well as act responsibly to maintain a healthy, supportive and safe environment for employees and others around them.
Those who are visibly sick will be asked to leave. People are asked to follow posted guidelines for department and building use in regards to entering offices, standing in line, gathering and keeping distance from others.
"For the safety of everyone, please keep at least 6 feet between you and everyone else at all times, wash your hands often, wear a mask when possible, use hand-sanitizer and stay home if you are sick," said the press release.
Hands-free sanitizers will be available at the main entrances to the courthouse, and each individual department will have hand sanitizer and masks available for the public.
The Douglas County Commissioners have aggressively made changes over the past few weeks to all county departments in order to enforce strict physical distancing guidelines which include:
• Expanding work station spacing in office areas.
• Prohibiting gatherings and close work proximity.
• Cancelling all unnecessary meetings.
• Installing Plexiglas sneeze guards in departments that work with the public.
• Organizing staggered work and break schedules for employees.
• Determining office traffic patterns for employees and visitors.
• Obtaining a supply of masks for employees and visitors (as needed).
• Making hands-free sanitizing stations and in office sanitizer available.
• Performing daily cleaning and disinfecting of touched surfaces such as desks, counters, door knobs, push/pull fixtures, hand rails, bathrooms and locks.
Additionally, the county will be making a few changes to the Douglas County Park system in the near future. In the meantime, county operated parking lots, boat ramps and docks open will remain open for public access. The county has also reopened its park reservation lines, so patrons can start making future reservations. Call 541-957-7001 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In