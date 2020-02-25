DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Commissioners issued a proclamation, Feb. 13, opposing Senate Bill 1530 due to the punitive impact it would have on county residents.
Senate Bill 1530 is a cap and trade bill that modifies statewide greenhouse emissions reduction goals; establishes the Oregon Greenhouse Gas Initiative and related provisions; authorizes the Public Utility Commission to allow rate or rate scheduling to include differential rates or reflect amounts for programs that enable public utilities to assist low-income residential customers, and authorizes the commission to allow electric companies and natural gas utilities to recover costs for prudent investments or expenses for infrastructure measures that support adoption of alternative forms of transportation; amend greenhouse gas reporting statutes; and repeal Energy Facility Siting Council carbon dioxide emissions standards.
The bill also requires the Environmental Quality Commission to adopt rule standards and requirements for reducing methane emissions from landfills, as well as regulating the use of hydrofluorocarbons in certain products; abolishes the Oregon Global Warming Commission; modifies requirements for the ethanol content of gasoline; prohibits the sale or offer for sale of general service lamps that do not meet the certain efficiency standards, and authorizes the State Department of Energy to modify prohibitions to align with laws of adjacent states; provides for judicial review of certain constitutional questions related to the Oregon Greenhouse Gas Initiative by the Oregon Supreme Court; requires certain reports and reviews related to the Oregon Greenhouse Initiative; establishes the Oregon Greenhouse Gas Reduction Board, Administrator of the Office of Greenhouse Gas Regulation and Office of Greenhouse Gas Regulation and sets forth their duties; and declares an emergency, effective on passage.
According to the commissioners' proclamation, Senate Bill 1530 would directly impact the residents of Douglas County, significantly increasing the cost of providing services around the county through increased utility costs and increased cost of fuel for providing services. Further, the commissioners state the increased costs from the bill would hamper the ability of Douglas County residents to recover from the economic devastation caused by wildfire smoke.
"Senate Bill 1530's impacts through increases in utility costs and fuel costs will further burden the residents of Douglas County who are already burdened by the increasing costs of living in our communities through higher rents, increasing costs to purchase a home, and additional tax burdens placed on them by the State of Oregon," states the proclamation.
The commissioners note that Douglas County residents have suffered from the impacts of wildfire smoke for years, as the result of mismanaged public lands. They feel that any benefits gained from the bill are not enough to justify the costs imposed by it.