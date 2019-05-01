3 days, 3 locations - Free boat safety inspections
DOUGLAS COUNTY - Marine Deputies have partnered with Bi-Mart to hold free boat safety inspection events in three locations on three separate days.
The purpose of the event is to provide boaters the opportunity to have their pre-season safety inspections completed. The inspection process will include checking for:
• Approved Life Jackets
• Working fire extinguishers
• Approved type IV floatation devices
• Approved sound producing equipment
• Working engine blower fan
• Assistance with the proper placement of registration numbers and stickers.
Upon passing the inspection, boaters will be provided with a 2019 inspection sticker.
Inspections will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. each day. The dates and locations are as follows:
• Sunday, May 5 - Roseburg Bi-Mart (1381 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg)
• Saturday, May 18 - Winston Bi-Mart (391 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston)
• Sunday, May 19 - Sutherlin Bi-Mart (388 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin)
Deputies will also be available to answer questions and provide boater and water safety information.
Dog Control Board meeting May 1
ROSEBURG - The Douglas County Dog Control Board will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 1, at 6 p.m. in Room 310 of the Douglas County Courthouse, located at 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
The agenda meeting packet can be found at http://www.dcso.com/advisory_dog.asp
Roseburg garage catches fire
At 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported garage fire at 1646 San Souci Drive in Roseburg. The first DCFD2 fire crew arrived at 1:56 a.m. from the Melrose Fire Station to find an attached garage filled with smoke.
The occupants of the home advised the first arriving crews that everyone was out of the structure and the fire appeared to be in the garage.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with a small amount of water before it had a chance to spread to the rest of the home. Other crews arrived shortly after to assist with overhauling, cooling and the removal of the smoldering debris.
The garage and its contents suffered minor damage, but caused no damage to any other parts of the structure. The cause of the fire appears to be started by cigarettes left in an ash tray near storage materials.
DCFD2 would like to remind everyone to check your smoke alarms and keep all heat sources at least three feet away from any combustible items such as paper, furniture, bedding, or curtains.
DCFD2 responded to this incident with 3 fire engines, water tender and 1 command unit.
Commissioner Freeman re-appointed to DFPA
ROSEBURG – Douglas County is pleased to announce the re-appointment of Commissioner Tim Freeman as an Ex Officio Member of the Douglas Forest Protective Association’s (DFPA) Board. DFPA is a private non-profit corporation which protects 1.6 million acres from wildland fires in the Douglas District. The association was founded on May 6, 1912, and is one of only three active forest protection associations left in the state. They work cooperatively with private citizens, as well as, local, county, state, tribal and federal agencies to protect our lands.
DFPA recently held their annual meeting, where they presented their 107th Annual Report and elected their 11 Board Members and 4 Ex Officio Members for the next year. The 11 Board Member positions are made up of large and small private land owners and the Ex Officio members are representatives from government agencies. The Ex Officio members represent, Douglas County Government, the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service (Umpqua National Forest) and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
DFPA is an invaluable asset to Douglas County by providing wildfire prevention, detection, suppression and education activities within the Douglas District. Additionally, they work with the county and state to review the Forest Land Classification system, partner with local fire departments and Douglas County Government to implement the FireWise Communities program, and help develop and maintain the Douglas County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
“I am honored to be appointed by the DFPA Board once again, and continue working with this association and the outstanding services they provide for the residents of Douglas County.” Freeman said. “Together with the board and local agencies, we are working to educate and prepare residents, and find solutions to manage our lands from the threat of wildfires.”
Noxious Weed Advisory Board meeting May 9
ROSEBURG -- The next Douglas County Noxious Weed Advisory Board meeting will take place on Thursday, May 9 at 7 a.m. at Karen’s Coffee Cup, located at 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
The meeting agenda can be found on our website at: www.co.douglas.or.us.
Community Preparedness Day projects
Thirteen Oregon communities were each awarded $500 to organize wildfire prevention projects in preparation for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. On May 4, these communities will join 144 others nationwide to work toward a common goal of wildfire risk reduction.
As a call to action, the National Fire Protection Association’s Community Wildfire Preparedness Day gives people of all ages a chance to plan and participate in a wildfire preparedness or education activity that makes their community a safer place to live.
Homes in the Wildland-Urban Interface- “Some 342,000 Oregon homes are located in forested areas, making them extremely vulnerable to wildfire,” said Kristin Babbs with Keep Oregon Green. “This event is a great way to raise awareness of this important issue, and to challenge family, friends and local organizations to participate in Wildfire Preparedness Day.”
Defensible space and preparation-”Communities that actively prepare for wildfire events allow themselves the best chance for surviving these disasters. Working with your neighbors and creating defensible space around homes can make a huge difference in protecting your home and communities from fire,” says Tim Holschbach, Fire Prevention and Policy Manager for Oregon Department of Forestry.
Collaboration, education, and prevention- “Reducing losses from wildfires is a shared responsibility among emergency managers, response agencies, and local community members,” said Tom Fields, Fire Prevention Manager with the Oregon Department of Forestry. “Through educational, individual and group activities, residents can learn more about the importance of wildfire preparedness and planning, and the power of prevention.”
The following thirteen Oregon communities successfully competed nationwide for the cash awards and will be hosting a number of activities to promote wildfire awareness and safety.
- Sisters
- Silverton
- Sunriver
- Roseburg
- Ashland (2)
- Detroit
- Dallas
- Bend
- Glendale
- Roseburg (2)
- Redmond
Projects for Wildfire Preparedness Day can range from a few hours up to an entire day. Find project ideas and learn more about the national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day event on May 4 by visiting www.wildfireprepday.org.
May is Wildfire Awareness Month. Keep Oregon Green, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, the Office of Emergency Management, and other federal, state and local emergency and response agencies will be promoting programs and messages encouraging the public to work together in their local communities to prevent the risk of wildfire.