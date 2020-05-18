Family pet alerts homeowners to fire
ROSEBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Saturday afternoon, May 16, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Circle Drive in the Green District. The first fire crew to arrive on scene determined that the fire was on the back of the house and performed a quick knock down of the fire, according to a press release from the Douglas County Fire District.
Crews were able to knock down the majority of the fire with an initial attack using a single hose line. Fire crews spent time checking for extension of the fire into the attic space. Initially crews thought there was an active attic fire, but the smoke in the attic space was caused by smoke from the external fire entering the attic space by way of the eave vents, the release stated.
The homeowner was alerted to the fire by their family pet.
DCFD2 Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to the incident with four fire engines and one command unit with a total of 10 personnel. Crews were unable to determine a cause of the fire. Crews were assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, DCSO, Avista Gas, Pacific Power and Lookingglass Rural Fire District, which responded to another emergency in Winston-Dillard’s area during the structure fire.
Railroad crossing project underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Public Works Department, in conjunction with Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad worked on a railroad crossing project on Old Highway 99 North (Oakland-Shady Highway/South Calapooia Street) about 1.3 miles south of Sutherlin on May 11 and 12. The project included the replacement of existing rail ties, the releveling the tracks to meet their standards for safety and adjacent road approach paving.
The project required the closure of Old Highway 99N where the road intersects the railroad tracks. All road closures in Douglas County will have alternate routes, except as noted with a detour on site. However, the alternate routes will not be signed as a detour.
Safety is always a priority for the motoring public and DCPW asks motorists to use caution as they travel in any construction area and to seek alternate routes whenever possible. Follow and obey all posted signs, warnings and flagging instructions.
For more information, contact DCPW at 541-440-4481 or 541-440-4208.
