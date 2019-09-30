K9 Nike catches 2nd vehicle pursuit suspect in 4 days
MYRTLE CREEK — On Monday, Sept. 23, K9 Nike was called out to assist the Myrtle Creek Police Department with tracking a suspect. Matthew Bay allegedly fled from police before crashing the vehicle he was driving on a mountain road, and fleeing from the scene. Myrtle Creek and Winston Police Officers pursued Bay until they lost sight of him and brought in K9 Nike who tracked him to his hiding place. Bay was taken into custody and arrested for two felony warrants as well as new charges.
Free drive-thru flu vaccinations in Douglas County
ROSEBURG — Douglas Public Health Network and local emergency medical personnel will be providing flu vaccinations Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tri City fire station in Roseburg. The vaccines will be provided for free to anyone six months or older, without needing to leave their vehicle. This program is part of an exercise to practice in case a widespread disease or other emergency occurs and large amounts of vaccines, antibiotics, or other medicines need to be provided to communities via PODs — while the exercise is an opportunity to practice the procedures, it's also a good opportunity for community members to get vaccinated, and be involved in other emergency preparedness.