Police K9 captures suspect from domestic disturbance
ROSEBURG — On March 11, at approximately 8 p.m., Roseburg Police Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of SE Fowler Street in Roseburg. The male suspect fled prior to police arrival. During the investigation it was alleged the male threatened the female with a machete and a pellet rifle. When the female tried to call for help, the male tackled her and unsuccessfully tried to take her phone. The male then fled the residence.
K9 Nike was deployed to search for the male, and started tracking to a nearby alley. The track continued to an adjacent street where the male was found. When confronted with K9 Nike, the male surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident for the crimes of Menacing, Harassment and Interfering with Making a Report. He was lodged at Douglas County Corrections.
Driver killed on I-5 near milepost 124
On Sunday, at approximately noon, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a shooting that had occurred on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 124.
Witnesses reported a subject in a late model silver four door sedan, possibly a Ford, with no license plates shot a male subject in another vehicle while traveling southbound at that location.
Oregon State Police is requesting that anyone who may have seen an altercation between the victim vehicle, a beige 1992 Honda Accord, the suspect vehicle, a late model silver four door sedan (possibly a Ford) with no license plates, and possibly a third vehicle with no description.
The three vehicles were observed traveling westbound on Harvard Ave. just east of I-5 and then turning onto the southbound onramp to I-5 from Harvard Ave.
The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The suspect vehicle continued on Interstate 5 southbound from milepost 123.
A witness described the driver of the silver car as a male in his 30's wearing a red baseball cap.
Oregon State Police is asking anyone who sees a vehicle and subject matching that description to call 911 and do not attempt to contact as we consider the suspect armed and dangerous.
Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting or anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Oregon State Police at - *OSP - and refer to case # SP19095157.
Investigation is continuing and no further information is available for release at this time.
Riddle man reported missing
MYRTLE CREEK - The Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing Myrtle Creek man.
Justin Grant Bibow, 29, last had contact with family and friends on Sunday, March 10. He was reported missing to the Sheriff's Office on March 12 at 3:40 p.m.
Deputies have been investigating the report and have entered Bibow into a nationwide database as missing. Attempts to locate Bibow have been unsuccessful. Deputies have learned that prior to being reported as a missing person, a Salem Police Officer conducted a computerized records check on Bibow on March 11 at 2:27 a.m. Bibow could possibly still be in the Salem area.
Bibow is described as 5'10'' 320 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is associated with a white 2016 Dodge Ram Cummins pickup with Oregon license plate 850JTM.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement and reference Douglas County Sheriff's Office Case #19-1136.
Storm damage and impact reports wanted
ROSEBURG - The winter storm that affected Douglas County was declared a state of emergency by the County Board of Commissioners and by Governor Kate Brown. At this time city, county and state officials are gathering information regarding storm damage and impacts to determine what assistance could be requested to assist businesses, and individuals.
At this time there is no state or federal financial assistance, in regards to the February winter/snow storm, available to homeowners, renters or businesses Douglas County is still gathering data at http://dcso.com/storm to better understand the impacts that the storm had on County residents and businesses.
To submit damage data to the report, please visit the website.
Dog control board meeting
ROSEBURG - The next meeting of the Douglas County Dog Control Board will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m. in Room 311 of the Douglas County Courthouse, located at 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
The agenda meeting packet can be found at http://www.dcso.com/advisory_dog.asp
Public comment sought on state forest management activities
SALEM -- The Oregon Department of Forestry is inviting public comment on planned projects, timber sales and other management activities in state-owned forests in fiscal year 2020.
Starting March 18, through 5 p.m. on May 2, Oregonians can weigh in on draft Annual Operations Plans (AOPs) for state forests, which lay out on-the-ground activities expected to take place in the coming fiscal year. State forests by law must provide economic, environmental and social benefits to Oregonians, and are managed under long-range Forest Management Plans and Implementation Plans. Annual Operations Plans implement activities towards goals and strategies laid out in these longer-range plans. The draft AOP summary documents can be viewed online at https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Working/Pages/StateForests.aspx and are also available at district offices upon request.
Common topics included in an Annual Operations Plan include:
- Timber harvest operations
- Recreation improvement and maintenance projects
- Forest road construction, maintenance, and improvements
- Reforestation/replanting and young stand management activities
- Habitat improvement for native species
- Invasive species management
The most useful input speaks to these specific activities and whether they are consistent with longer-range plans, offers suggestions to improve efficiency or effectiveness, corrects errors, provides additional information, and is solution-oriented, understanding that state forests are working forests and by law must provide a variety of economic, environmental and social benefits. Activities that affect fish and wildlife habitat are reviewed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, while operations that may influence threatened and endangered species are shared with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
ODF is offering several convenient avenues to comment on AOPs:
- An online survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6YVN2RC
- Online comments are also received through ODF’s comments page: http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/AboutODF/Pages/Comment.aspx
- Comments can also be mailed to ODF Public Affairs, 2600 State St., Salem, OR 97310.