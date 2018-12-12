Red Cross responds to house fire
On Saturday, Dec. 8, at approximately 6:10 p.m. disaster responders Wes Melo and Donda King responded to a disaster that occurred in the 2000 block of State Highway 138 in Oakland.
This single-family fire affected 2 adults.
The Red Cross provided resources to help address the immediate basic needs of those affected such as temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits with toiletry items, information about recovery services, and health and mental health services.
The Red Cross advocates emergency preparedness and offers the installation of free smoke alarms in our community. Residents may call (503) 528-5783 or complete an online form at www.redcross.org/GetAnAlarm to schedule an appointment.
I-5 congestion on Roberts Mountain next two months
ROSEBURG – Interstate 5 motorists should watch for southbound shoulder closures and congestion on Roberts Mountain the next two months due to tree and brush-cutting work. Motorists should use extra caution when driving and passing in this area.
The work zone is located about five miles south of Roseburg, extending along I-5 from Roberts Creek (milepost 117.7) to the south foot of the mountain (milepost 115.3).
Trucks often slow down and use the interstate shoulder when climbing steep grades. The shoulder closures on Roberts Mountain may result in added congestion as more of these slow-moving trucks use the travel lanes.
Most of the tree and brush removal will take place within 100 feet of the shoulder on the west (southbound) side of the highway. All trees must be felled prior to the start of the bird nesting season in March.
Mountain View Tree Service of Salem is the prime contractor on the $75,000 tree-cutting project.
Roseburg police to participate in DUII campaign
ROSEBURG — Roseburg Police Officers will be participating in a traffic safety campaign focusing on DUII enforcement during the month of December. There will be additional Officers working shifts to specifically target DUII drivers. The Roseburg Police Department along with the Oregon Department of Transportation encourages all drivers to plan ahead, and follow these tips:
- Even one drink can impair your judgment and increase the risk of getting arrested for driving drunk--or worse, the risk of having a crash while driving.
- If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Plan ahead; designate a sober driver before the party begins.
- If you have been drinking, do not drive. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member or use public transportation.
- Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone's life, and inaction could cost a life.
Remember, it is never safe to drink and drive: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
Next year, ODOT will begin construction on Roberts Mountain, building a climbing lane on the northbound and southbound I-5 approach to the pass. Excavation will likely begin in February or March. The project will also pave six miles of I-5 from the South Umpqua River to Roberts Creek (milepost 112.5-117.7).
Visit the project website at www.RobertsMountain.com.
Home catches fire in Winston
Disaster responders with the American Red Cross Cascades Region responded to a home disaster on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at approximately 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Winston Section Road in Winston. This single-family fire affected 1 adult and pets.
The Red Cross in Oregon and Southwest Washington (the Cascades Region) helps an average of three families affected by disasters, like home fires, every day.
Licenses needed for animal rescue facilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division would like to remind those organizations that take in animals and solicit or accept donations from the public to register as an Animal Rescue Entity per Douglas County Code 6.18 “Animal Rescue Entities”.
The purpose of the ordinance, which became effective April 16, is to facilitate operation of Oregon law which provides for the regulation of animal rescue entities.
The license fee is $100 annually to register an Animal Rescue Entity under the ordinance. Applications are available at the Sheriff’s Office or online at http://www.dcso.com/documents/ARE_app.pdf.
The full text of the Animal Rescue Entity Ordinance can be found online at http://www.co.douglas.or.us/legal/ani_rescue.pdf
Additional questions may be directed to Douglas County Animal Control 541-440-4450 or by email dcso.info@co.douglas.or.us.
Parks Department offers special for parking permit
ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Parks Department is offering a special ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ promotion. Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 12, you will be able to save 20 percent off your 2019/20 Douglas County Parks annual parking permit. The annual parking permit is good at all Douglas County Parks.
As always your Douglas County Parks annual parking permit is good for 12 months from the date of purchase. The annual parking permits are normally $30, but during the special promotion they will only be $24. The promotion will run for twelve days and will end on Monday, Dec. 24.
This is a great present for anyone you know that frequently visits our parks to hike, fish, boat, swim, picnic or recreate. This special offer is available at the following locations:
- Douglas County Parks Office - 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
- Waldron’s Outdoor Sports - 330 E. Garden Valley Boulevard, Roseburg.
- Douglas County Parks Office - 242 Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.
- Online at www.yourdcparks.com.