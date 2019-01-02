Elected officials to be sworn-In on Jan. 7
ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce that the newly elected and re-elected Douglas County officials will be sworn in by Douglas County Clerk, Patricia Hitt, at a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. in Room 216 of the Douglas County Courthouse, located at 1036 SE Douglas Avenue, Roseburg.
These include officials that were elected in both the May and November 2018 Elections. The date has historical significance, as it is the 167th anniversary of the creation of Douglas County. Douglas County was officially created on January 7, 1852, by the Territorial Legislature. It was named Douglas County to honor U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas of Illinois, who was a congressional advocate for Oregon Statehood.
The list of elected and re-elected officials to be sworn on Monday, January 7th, 2019 at the Douglas County Courthouse include:
Douglas County Commissioner Position 1 – Tom Kress
Douglas County Commissioner Position 2 – Tim Freeman
Douglas County Commissioner Position 3 – Chris Boice
Douglas County Assessor – Heather Coffel
Douglas County Surveyor – Kris DeGroot
South County Justice of the Peace – Machelle Mayfield
In addition, the new Reedsport Justice of the Peace, Katherine Miller, will be sworn in by Douglas County Clerk, Patricia Hitt, at a separate swearing-in ceremony at 12:30 pm on Monday, Jan. 7, at the Douglas County Courthouse Annex, located at 680 Fir Avenue in Reedsport.
Each of elected officials will serve 4-year terms, with the exception of the Justice of the Peace Judges, they will serve six-year terms.
Farm Bureau honors Wetherell
Shelley Wetherell of Douglas County Farm Bureau was honored with a Farm Bureau Top Hand Award by Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) President Sharon Waterman and OFB Executive Vice President Dave Dillon during the 86th OFB Annual Meeting, which took place Dec. 4-6, 2018, in Salem.
Wetherell also received the 2018 County Farm Bureau Woman of the Year Award, presented by the OFB Women’s Advisory Council.
“We’re proud to give the 2018 Top Hand Award to Shelley Wetherell of Douglas County Farm Bureau in recognition of her many years of outstanding service, dedication, and leadership within our grassroots organization,” said Waterman. “Shelley is a stalwart volunteer, a good friend, and is always ready to share her time, energy, and counsel to further the goals of Farm Bureau and support agriculture in Douglas County.”
Said Wetherell, “I’m grateful to be part of the diverse Farm Bureau family. I’ve made so many friends, and I’ve learned so much from other members in an environment that respects all opinions and types of agriculture. There’s no satisfaction more precious to me than recognition from these allies.”
“It’s vital to the preservation and success of farming and ranching in Douglas County that Farm Bureau continue to promote the importance of agriculture within our community,” said Wetherell.
Wetherell is known for sharing her understanding of Oregon’s complex land use policy with Douglas County Farm Bureau members, encouraging them to engage on critical land use issues and navigate cases having serious impacts on local agriculture and forestry.
Wetherell organized Farm Bureau members to testify before the Douglas County Commissioners in hearings involving a Rural Open Space designation and Rural Transition Zoning classifications. She was involved in the entire Land Use Board of Appeals process for both cases, and kept Douglas County Farm Bureau members informed and engaged throughout.
Wetherell has also organized many events for Douglas County Farm Bureau members, including a CPR training and an estate planning forum. The forum featured presentations from the Rogue Valley Trust, a local attorney, and speakers who had completed successful estate planning for family farms and timberlands.
Wetherell also volunteers on Douglas County Farm Bureau’s scholarship committee and women’s committee, and has served as a county delegate or alternate at the OFB House of Delegates, the grassroots body that votes upon OFB Policy at the state level, for many years.
Wetherell is a staple in all OFB Women’s Advisory Council activities, volunteering at the annual Farm Bureau legislative reception at the state capitol, the OFB Annual Meeting, and Oregon Ag Fest at the state fairgrounds.
“I was honored and grateful to receive the 2018 County Woman of the Year Award from the OFB Women’s Advisory Council,” said Wetherell. “The council has given me the opportunity to become involved in promoting agriculture at the state level and making connections between farmers, ranchers, and the the general public.”
Shelley and her husband Mike Wetherell raise wine grapes in Umpqua.
New pest in our area
SALEM – How you dispose of your old Christmas tree this year could make a difference in whether a newly arrived tree-killing insect pest is able to spread into Oregon forests.
According to Invasive Species Specialist William Wyatt at the Oregon Department of Forestry, throwing your old Christmas tree into the woods or leaving it in your yard may spread the elongate hemlock scale (Fiorinia externa. Williams said this insect arrived in Oregon this fall on Christmas trees brought in from North Carolina. The #OregonDepartmentofAgriculture found the pest and ordered the infested trees destroyed, but not before some had been shipped to big box stores all along the West Coast. The fear is that when Christmas trees are left for weeks or months in a yard or dumped in a park or the woods, eggs laid on them will hatch and the pest may escape into nearby trees.
If the elongate hemlock scale does get established here, it could be bad news for the state’s timber economy. The pest attacks not only hemlocks but several conifer species native to Oregon, such as true firs (Abies spp.), spruce (Picea spp.) and Douglas-fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii). The scale feeds on the underside of the needles, creating a yellowish-brown waxy layer that is present year-round.
Williams advised that people inspect trees obtained at big box stores before disposing of them. Email the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Forest Health Unit at wyatt.williams@oregon.gov if you suspect you have found the elongate hemlock scale. It may be safest to cut up such trees and place them in garbage bags for disposal in a closed container.
Next year, consider buying a tree grown in your local area. That reduces the risk it will harbor a pest introduced from another part of the country.