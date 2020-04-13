Elk hoof disease confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the presence of elk hoof disease, or Treponeme Associated Hoof Disease, for the first time in Douglas County and ask the community’s help reporting limping or lame elk. A positive case was first found when a hunter harvested an adult cow elk that was limping in the Indigo Unit, near Sutherlin. Two more elk from the herd were also observed limping and are being tested. It is unknown how the disease is spread, but is believed to be transferred by moist soil via the hooves. ODFW asks the public to use an online form to report limping elk, or those with visibly abnormal hooves, or call the Wildlife Health Lab at 866-986-2600.
Roseburg Fire Department responds to residential structure fire
ROSEBURG — On April 12, the Roseburg Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on W. Jay Avenue. Residents were initially reported to still be inside, but a later report told RFD they were able to evacuate. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front and rear of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the, conducted a search and completed an overhaul. Five residents and two dogs were displaced with two of the adult residents being transported to Mercy Medical Center. Fourteen firefighters assisted in the operation with assistance from Douglas County Fire District 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Roseburg Police Department, Pacific Power, Avista Utilities and the American Red Cross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In