DUII enforcement and safety campaign stats
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County has released statistics from the recent DUII enforcement occupant protection specialized enforcement campaign. Funding for the enforcement was made possible by the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Sheriff's Association.
10 hours of enforcement were spent focused on impaired driving. During the course of the hours worked, the following contacts were made:
- 1 DUII crash
- 1 Driving While Suspended
- 1 Arrest
- 1 cite equipment violation
- 6 warning equipment violation
- 14 other warnings
- 1 cite for speed
- 1 warning for speed
An additional 25 hours were specifically focused on the use of safety belts and child restraint systems. Deputies made the following enforcement contacts:
- 7 citations for speed
- 11 warnings for speed
- 9 Driving While Suspended
- 3 cites for seat belt
- 3 warnings for seat belt
- 21 citations for other
- 24 warnings for other
- 1 warning for distracted driving
- 6 warnings for equipment violations
The Sheriff's Office encourages citizens to report impaired drivers to 911.