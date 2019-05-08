Women arrested after throwing stolen firearm into river
ROSEBURG — On Tuesday, April 30, the Roseburg Police Department arrested 39-year-old Hope Shaw for allegedly stealing a firearm from a Roseburg School District employee's backpack. While officers were approaching Shaw on a bridge over the South Umpqua river, she allegedly threw the firearm and at least one firearm magazine, over the railing and into the water. Shaw was then arrested without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Correctional center on numerous charges related to the theft.
On Wednesday, May 1, the Roseburg Police Department contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team to try and recover the firearm from the river. After a brief search, the firearm was recovered from the river.
Two loggers rescued on Tyee Road
DOUGLAS COUNTY — At 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to a logging accident near the 17000 block of Tyee Road in Umpqua. The initial call information reported there was two patients with one of them pinned under a log. DCFD2 Technical Rescue crews arrived on scene at 10:20 a.m. to find two patients approximately 800 feet down a steep embankment.
Fire crews and EMS personnel made their way down the hill side to assess the patients and to provide medical care while the Technical rescue personnel set up rope systems to extricate the patients from the mountain side. Reach air ambulance found a nearby landing site to assist with patient care and air transport.
Both patients were hauled off the mountain in a litter basket with rope systems. Patient number one was flown to Sacred Heart medical center at Riverbend by REACH air ambulance with multiple trauma injuries. Patient number two was transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.
Barn Fire on Oakhill Road
At 6:15 pm Wednesday evening Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 541 Oakhill Road. The first arriving crew from the Winchester station arrived at 6:21 p.m. to find a barn fully involved in fire.
The fire was declared under control shortly after additional crews arrived on scene.
The structure and all contains were declared a total loss, a vehicle parked near the barn received some damage from the fire. The fire appears to have started by unattended burn barrels only a few feet away from the structure.
Double fatal crash near Glide
GLIDE — Oregon State Police troopers are continuing the investigation into Sunday afternoon’s double fatal crash that occurred on Highway 138E near Glide.
On Sunday, May 5, at approximately 1 p.m., troopers and emergency responders were dispatched to the report of a single vehicle crash on Hwy 138E at milepost 20.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by Kelley Weekly, 42, from Klamath Falls, was traveling westbound on Highway 138E when for an unknown reason it veered off the roadway and impacted a tree. Weekly's passenger Scott Carnes, 49, from Klamath Falls, were pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.
Both occupants were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash. Traffic was not impacted by the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Glide Fire department, ODOT, Joe’s towing and Chapel of the Roses.
Notice of budget committee meeting
A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Douglas County Fire District No. 2, to discuss the budget for fiscal year July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, will be held at 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. The meeting will take place on the June 4 at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 25, at Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Administration at 1400 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg between the hours or 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting to discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. Notice of our Budget Committee meeting dates can also be found on our district website at www.dcfd.org.
Station 2 moves into permanent location
The City of Roseburg Fire Department moved Station 2 on Sunday, May 5. Station 2 moved from the temporary station location at Stewart Park back to the permanent location at 2177 W. Harvard Ave.
Seismic rehabilitation construction has been completed on Station 2. The seismic rehabilitation construction project was a proactive measure to assist with community preparedness before a catastrophic event occurs.
The City of Roseburg Fire Department would like to thank the community for their support during the seismic rehabilitation construction and temporary relocation of Station 2 and 3. As well, the department would like to thank Retired City Manager Lance Colley and the City of Roseburg Public Works Department staff for all their support and assistance with both projects.
County Senior Services to host town halls
Just a reminder that Douglas County Senior Services will host its last two Town Hall meetings in Riddle and Reedsport this month.
The information gathered at these meetings will help to prioritize the services provided for seniors living in Douglas County.
Meeting locations and times – lunch or light refreshment will be served.
Town Hall Meeting in Riddle
Tuesday, May 7th, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Riddle Community Center
123 Parkside St., Riddle.
Town Hall Meeting in Reedsport
Tuesday, May 14th, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Lower Umpqua Senior Center
460 Winchester Ave., Reedsport.