ROSEBURG — A 27 year-old Sutherlin man was lodged in the Douglas County Jail after trying to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle.
Around 1 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 10, DINT investigators observed a white Acura on Interstate 5 near milepost 121, which had previously been reported stolen. A Sheriff's Deputy was in the area and was able to catch up to the stolen car near milepost 125 on the freeway. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Mulholland and Cecil in Roseburg, at which point the suspect attempted to elude the deputy. The pursuit ended near the overpass on Stewart Parkway Road near the airport, where the suspect attempted to flee on foot. The deputy and DINT investigators chased the suspect near the freeway and eventually took him into custody.
The suspect, 27 year-old Matthew Allen Bay, of Sutherlin, was lodged at the Douglas County Jail for attempt to elude police in a vehicle, attempt to elude police on foot, and probation violation.
Additional charges may be issued by the Roseburg Police Department related to the stolen vehicle.