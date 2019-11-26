Wreath workshop coming to Elkton
The Elkton Community Education Center is hosting a wreath workshop Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 15850 Highway 38W in Elkton. The workshop charges a $20 fee for materials, including the wreath itself and a bow. The fee is $5 for children under 12 with a paying adult, or for additional wreaths. More information can be found by calling 541-584-2692 or email info@elktonbutterflies.com. It's asked that participants RSVP and bring their own gloves and pruners. Refreshments will be provided.
County Tree Lighting is right around the corner
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners invite everyone to attend the 2019 Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Nov. 30. The free event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg and is open to the public. Festivities will take place both before and after the tree is lit. There will be a visit from Santa Claus, a live nativity scene, and food, among other activities. The tree was harvested from Douglas County lands and stands 40 to 45 feet tall. The Douglas County Christmas Tree will stay up until January 2.
Free fishing on Black Friday and Saturday
Oregon Fish and Wildlife is hosting its annual Free Fishing Days, the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. No fishing license or tags, including Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation, are required to fish, or clam anywhere in the state. All other fishing regulations still apply. More information on regional fishing regulations can be found on the ODFW website. Ocean crabbing is closed until Nov. 30, but open in bays and estuaries.
Trail Advisory Council presents Doug Newman award
The Oregon Recreation Trail Advisory Council presented the Doug Newman Memorial Award to Becky Wolf during the Oregon Trails Summit in Roseburg. Wolf has been an advocate for community trails for more than 30 years, volunteering to improve the state's trail system. The Doug Newman Memorial Award recognizes an Oregonian whose efforts and contributions have inspired trail users and benefited the state's trails. Wolf is the fourth woman to be individually recognized with this award.
Reminder of holiday closures
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners reminds citizens that government offices will be closed on Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving. This includes the Douglas County Courthouse, Justice Building, Transfer Stations, Landfills, Fairgrounds, museums and all external Douglas County Government offices. Some of these may also be closed, or have limited hours on Nov. 29.
Behavioral Health Subcommittee meeting
The next Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — Behavioral Health Subcommittee meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. in Courtroom 402 in the Justice Building of the Douglas County Courthouse. The courthouse is at 1036 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg.
Winchester Hwy 99 project update
Douglas County Public Works Department announced that Old Hwy 99 North is now open to through traffic. The North Bridge of the Winchester Safety Improvement Project, where Hwy 99 North crosses Davis Creek, was opened Friday morning and all detours have been removed. There is still work being done and the project is expected to be fully completed around Dec. 31.
Solid Waste Advisory Committee to meet
The next Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee meeting will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. in the OSU Extension Office Auditorium. The building is next to the Douglas County Courthouse, at 1134 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg.