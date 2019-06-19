Watershed restoration project selected for Riparian Challenge Award
REEDSPORT — The Fivemile-Bell Watershed Restoration project located about 10 miles south of Florence has been selected for the 2019 Western Division of the American Fisheries Society Riparian Challenge Award in the United States Forest Service category.
WDAFS presents this award to managers and resource specialists to recognize their efforts in maintaining, restoring, and improving riparian and watershed ecosystems.
The Fivemile-Bell restoration project is a decade-long innovative project that covers about 5,000 acres of national forest land working to restore a critical floodplain to dramatically improve habitat for Oregon Coast Coho salmon, a federally threatened species, and other aquatic and terrestrial animals.
"This is a representation of all the hard work that has occurred over the last decade" said Paul Burns, USFS project lead. "We share this recognition with the many partners that have worked on this project."
To learn more about the Fivemile-Bell Watershed Restoration Project, visit https://go.usa.gov/xmAV8
Volunteers needed to raise hatchery winter steelhead
ROSEBURG — Volunteers are needed to help the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife raise hatchery winter steelhead at Barrett Creek near Winston. This project is an opportunity to work directly with fish and help produce hatchery winter steelhead for anglers.
Responsibilities include fish feeding, recording data, cleaning fish holding troughs and inspecting the site. Some volunteers are also asked to respond to on-site alarm systems at any hour. All volunteers must follow protocols to ensure good fish health. Volunteers must provide their own transportation and a high clearance vehicle is necessary as the site is on a steep hill.
Those interested are asked to volunteer for at least three consecutive days. The project began in late May and runs through September.
For more information, contact Evan Leonetti at 541-464-2175 or evan.leonetti@state.or.us.