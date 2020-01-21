Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels in Reedsport
Douglas County Senior Services is looking for volunteers to help with the Meals on Wheels program in Reedsport. At present, they have openings for three kitchen volunteers on a Tuesday/Thursday schedule, two kitchen volunteers on Fridays, and one custodian on Fridays. For more information, or to sign up, call Douglas County Senior Services at 541-440-3677.
Roseburg man dies following hit and run Wednesday night
A Roseburg man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident, Wednesday Jan. 15, died Friday. Stephen Galindo was struck by a car near the Buckaroo Barn on NE Stephens Street. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center, then transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital in Riverbend. The vehicle and driver have been identified, but are not being disclosed while the investigation is ongoing. Galindo's family has been notified and no further information is expected to be released at this time.
Governor's Task Force on the Outdoors meets in Salem Jan. 23
The Governor's Task Force on the Outdoors will hold its final meeting Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem. The meeting is open to the public and includes a designated time for public comment. The agenda includes reviewing the work to date, refining final recommended actions and criteria related to outdoor recreation funding, and clarifying the next steps for the final report and implementation. This is the final meeting in a series of six that have been held throughout Oregon since May.