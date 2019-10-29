Vets sought to serve on advisory committee
Governor Kate Brown and the director of the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs are seeking interested veterans to serve as members of the Veterans' Affairs Advisory Committee. Members of the committee serve Oregon vets by advocating for their issues and sharing insight on veteran concerns with the ODVA. The committee's meetings are held throughout the state on the first Wednesday of March, June, and December, as well as the second week of September. The governor and ODVA director are committed to ensuring that members of the Veterans' Affairs Advisory Committee bring diverse backgrounds, experience and perspectives in order to represent Oregonians around the state. For more information about the Committee, visit the ODVA website at Oregon.gov/Connect/Pages/Advisory-Committee.aspx.
DINT arrests two in Roseburg
On Oct. 22, officers from Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team and Douglas County Parole and Probation arrested two individuals in the Roseburg area. Roseburg resident Kristin Morse was taken into custody for a parole violation and police conducted a search of her residence a short time later. Inside, they found Travis January, who had an active warrant for his arrest for unlawful possession of heroin from Clackamas County. The search also revealed approximately four grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, a firearm, drug packaging materials, scales, cash and other drug paraphernalia.
Parks Advisory Board applicants sought
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for another representative on the Parks Advisory Board. The position would be for North County representative. The board is a seven-member citizen advisory body that advises the commissioners and the parks director. The PAB meets once a month and offers advice on policies for the Parks Department and annual budget. The county is looking to diversify its application pool with people representative of all areas of the county and a variety of skills and backgrounds that would benefit the county parks system. Applicants must be a resident of Douglas County and government, board operations, recreation management and planning experience is preferred. Each member serves a four year term. Citizens interested in being considered for the PAB should submit applications to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Strike teams assigned to California wildfires
Fifteen strike teams comprising members of the Oregon fire service arrived in California over the weekend, assigned to aid in fighting the fires in Mendocino County and Sonoma County. The strike teams have 271 members, with personnel from Klamath, Douglas, Yamhill, Linn, Columbia, Clastop, Benton, Multnomah, Marion, Washington, Clackamas, Lincoln, Jackson, Josephine, and Lane Counties. Six teams were deployed to the 250-acre Burris Fire, and nine teams were sent to the larger Kincaid Fire.