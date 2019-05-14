Trash, brush catches fire on Mill Street
ROSEBURG — At 7:28 p.m. May 6, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to a reported natural cover fire in the 1800 block of SE Mill Street. The first DCFD2 fire crew arrived on scene to find trash debris and approximately a third of an acre of brush and grass on fire.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control at 7:42 p.m. and contain it to a small area. As additional personnel arrived on scene they continued to put out hot spots in the trash debris left behind at the transient camp. The railroad did not sustain any damage from the fire.
The fire was reported by several people in the area, some reports stated there were two subjects in the area when the fire started.
Police K9 captures wanted subject
ROSEBURG — On May 9, at approximately 11 p.m., Roseburg Police K9 Nike and his handler were called to assist with trying to locate a wanted fugitive in the 5000 block of Eagle Valley Road. The suspect, 22 year old Trevor Slater of Roseburg, fled on foot from a traffic stop when DCSO Deputies pulled him over.
A citizen in the 5100 block of Eagle Valley reported Slater was at their door, but was scared off by their dogs. K9 Nike tracked Slater through blackberries, across a creek, and up a hillside but he continued to elude capture. A neighbor in the 5200 block of Eagle Valley called and said their motion light had activated. K9 Nike continued searching and eventually tracked to a large barn in the area. As they checked the second floor of the barn, K9 Nike and his handler found Slater hiding under a bale of hay. Slater gave up when confronted with Nike barking at him. Slater was ultimately arrested by DCSO and charged with a parole violation, unlawful possession of heroin, and criminal Trespass.
Vehicle pursuit on Interstate 5
At approximately 11:22 a.m. Friday, the Roseburg Police Department responded to the report of a Bigfoot Beverage vehicle being stolen from the Mercy Hospital parking lot. Officers scoured the area but did not locate the vehicle. At approximately 11:44 a.m. the vehicle was located by a Sutherlin Police Department Officer driving northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 138. The Sutherlin Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield. The suspect then took and exit and got back onto Interstate 5 now travelling southbound.
Officers set up at milepost 131 with spike strips, but the suspect stopped prior to the strips and he was arrested without further incident. The suspect, 31 year old Steve Doner of California, was lodged at Douglas County Corrections for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude in a vehicle. The vehicle was returned to Big Foot Beverages.
The Oregon State Police and Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.
Fatal vehicle collision
On Thursday, at approximately 2 p.m., emergency personnel from the Roseburg Fire Department and Roseburg Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision in the 3800 block of Highway 138 east. It was reported a pickup truck and a passenger car were involved in a head on collision in that area.
The driver of the passenger car, 38 year old Sherri Hu of Myrtle Creek, was transported to Mercy Hospital by ambulance for very serious injuries. Unfortunately, Hu succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was a 17 year old male from Roseburg. He was also transported to Mercy via ambulance and treated for his injuries, and later released.
The Roseburg Police Department is the lead investigating agency of the accident. The Oregon State Police assisted in the investigation by conducting an accident reconstruction and we were also assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The highway was reduced to one lane of travel in each direction while the scene was investigated. The road was completely re-opened after 7 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing, and the male is cooperating with the investigators. At this time there is no evidence that either driver was impaired during the collision. According to witness statements, the pickup was driving westbound and for unknown reasons drifted across the center lane and into the eastbound lanes of travel, striking Hu's vehicle, which was driving eastbound. Next of kin have been notified.