Sutherlin incident not as reported
Douglas County 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report the morning of Tuesday, October 15, stating a vehicle was in the ditch on Fort McKay Road in Sutherlin. Dispatchers were told the woman driving the car was shooting out the car's window. When police arrived the driver was detained, but it was determined the sound heard was not gunfire. The caller was hearing vineyard cannons designed to scare birds away. It was determined the driver missed the driveway she was turning into and no injuries were sustained.
Oregon DVA offers directory of Veterans Day events
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is compiling a list of Veterans Day ceremonies, parades, and other events happening across the state. The directory can be found at oregondva.com/2019/10/11/2019-veterans-day-statewide-events/ and includes an interactive map as well as information about each event. Events can be submitted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/EventSubmissions.
Glendale man arrested for possession of sexually explicit images
On Wednesday, Oct. 16, detectives from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office contacted Paul Allan Wertz regarding a sex crime investigation stating he had pornographic images of children on his cell phone. Over the course of their investigation, detectives confirmed Wertz had taken nude pictures of a 5-year-old female. Wertz was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on a charge of possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child in the first degree.
You have free articles remaining.
Assistance in dog biting incident requested
The Douglas County Environmental Health Program is requesting assistance in locating a dog involved in a biting incident. A large, deaf, adult white pit bull bit a man who was walking his dog before running off. The incident occurred Oct. 12 at approximately 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Roseburg's Jo Lane school on Vine Street. The dog needs to be found for observational purposes, as required by law. Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is asked to contact Douglas County Animal Control at 541-440-4471.
County prepares annual property tax assessment
The Douglas County Tax Office will mail out the 2019/20 property tax statement in the coming week, and property owners on average will pay 5 percent more than in 2018. The change is due to Elkton School District passing a bond to replace a bond that expired this year. Winston-Dillard School District passed a second bond, as an existing one will not expire until June 2020. There is also a new Urban Renewal Plan area for the City of Roseburg and another one for the City of Myrtle Creek. Property owners will be billed $108 million, to be distributed to 117 taxing districts. Any questions should be directed to the Assessor's Office at 541-440-4222, property tax payment questions can be addressed to the tax collector's office at 541-440-4253 or online at co.douglas.or.us.finance/Tax_Collection.asp.
Reminders from tax collection
Property Tax statements for 2019/2020 started being mailed out Monday. The Tax Collection Office issued a few reminders to the community: Reedsport Umpqua Bank is no longer accepting payments; First trimester payment must be received post marked Nov. 15 to receive the 3 percent discount to avoid interest and penalties, second trimester is due Feb. 18 2020, and third is due May 15 2020. Payments can be made in person at room 205 at the DC Courthouse in Roseburg. The mailing address for payments has changed to Douglas County Tax Collector, PO Box 8403, Medford, OR 97501. Be sure to mail payments early, to account for travel and processing. There are drop boxes out front of the Douglas County Courthouse at the base of the steps, and outside the Tax Collection Office -- the boxes are available until 11:59 pm on Nov. 15. Payments can also be made online at co.douglas.or.us with a credit card or eCheck. There is a 2.49 percent transaction fee for credit cards, a $3.95 fee for debit cards, and a $3 fee for eChecks.